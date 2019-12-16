April 16, 1944 - December 13, 2019 Otelia "OT" Dull Travis, 75, passed away peacefully as she was surrounded by her family on December 13, 2019. Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 11:00AM Tuesday December 17, 2019 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel. Interment will follow in Mt. Gur Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 6:00PM until 8:00PM Monday night at the funeral home. A native of Forsyth County, OT was the daughter of the late Thelma Brewer and Marvin E. Dull. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her brother Ernest Jay Dull. OT was a gifted individual, and a legend in the insurance world. Anyone who spoke of great insurance minds, she was at the top of the list. She started her career at the Williams Insurance Agency in Lewisville, NC. She later would spend a few years with international Insurance brokers, Alexander & Alexander. OT retired from Key Risk Management Services where she was a founding officer and vice-President. After retiring from the insurance world, OT began her brainchild business, Sassy's Classy Consignments in Downtown Kernersville, NC. She, and her husband Glenn, continued the operations until her total retirement in 2009. Survivors include her loving husband of fifty-seven years, Glenn Travis of the home; daughter, Pamela Travis Cisneros and Christopher of Charleston, South Carolina; son, Jeffrey G. Travis and Shannon of Erie, Pennsylvania; sister, Harriet Schuler of Mocksville; brother, Melvin Dull of Mocksville; and a host of extended family and friends. Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carolina Poodle Rescue, 6705 Union Highway, Pacelote, SC 29372, or Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Park Road, #250, Charlotte, NC 28209 pierce-jefferosn 213 W Mountain St Kernersville, NC 27284
