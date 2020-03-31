James Edward Travis was born July 7, 1941, in Pinnacle, North Carolina to the late William and Nellie Travis. James was the oldest of four children. His earthly journey ended Monday, March 23, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. James joined First Baptist Church on Highland Avenue in Winston-Salem and served faithfully as his health allowed. He was a graduate of J. J. Jones School in Mount Airy. He served in the Marine Corps for four years and attained the rank of Corporal. James was united in holy matrimony to Betty East; they were married over 30 years. James worked for the General Accounting Office in Washington, D.C., for several years and later joined Leaseway Company and retired in 2003. He was a member of the Shrines' Club, Teamsters' Local 391 and the Olympic Lodge 795 where he served as Past Master for many years. James was an avid reader, enjoyed watching western movies, car shows, and wood work. James had a workshop in the rear of his home for several years where he made all kinds of items from wood, tables, bookcases, TV stands and other items. It gave him great joy to work with wood and create things. He loved traveling and often spoke of his trips to Amsterdam, London, Paris and Caracas, Venezuela. He was a good person and would help anyone in any way he could. His home going will leave a void for those who knew and loved him. His memories will be cherished by daughters, Lori Glenn of Chesapeake, Virginia and Yolanda Dukes of Pinnacle, North Carolina, nephews, Lonnie, Scott, Christopher and Gregory; nieces, Bonnie and Tara; aunts; Beatrice White , Alice Raleigh and Josephine Strickland all of Mt. Airy, Mabel Daniels of Durham, N.C. and Lavonia Ingram of Alexandria, Virginia; one uncle Roscoe Travis of Ararat, Virginia, sister-in-law, Amanda Travis . special friends, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty; parents, James and Nellie Travis; brothers , Eugene, Lonnie and Randall and one sister; Bonnie. Graveside Service For James Edward Travis will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 2:00pm at Lovell's Chapel Church Cemetery, 317 North Depot Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041, with Rev. J. K. Best officiating and Rev. Glenn Pettiford as the eulogist.
Most Popular
-
Mayor orders residents to stay home in light of COVID-19. Hospitals urge county to do the same.
-
COVID-19 cases at 40 in Forsyth. Assume you'll come into contact with the disease if you leave home, says health director.
-
Forsyth to impose stay-home order at urging of hospitals
-
Forsyth County reports 24 COVID-19 cases. Lexington to impose curfew
-
Hilton Garden Inn temporarily closes in Winston-Salem; Twin City Quarter lays off
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately