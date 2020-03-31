James Edward Travis was born July 7, 1941, in Pinnacle, North Carolina to the late William and Nellie Travis. James was the oldest of four children. His earthly journey ended Monday, March 23, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. James joined First Baptist Church on Highland Avenue in Winston-Salem and served faithfully as his health allowed. He was a graduate of J. J. Jones School in Mount Airy. He served in the Marine Corps for four years and attained the rank of Corporal. James was united in holy matrimony to Betty East; they were married over 30 years. James worked for the General Accounting Office in Washington, D.C., for several years and later joined Leaseway Company and retired in 2003. He was a member of the Shrines' Club, Teamsters' Local 391 and the Olympic Lodge 795 where he served as Past Master for many years. James was an avid reader, enjoyed watching western movies, car shows, and wood work. James had a workshop in the rear of his home for several years where he made all kinds of items from wood, tables, bookcases, TV stands and other items. It gave him great joy to work with wood and create things. He loved traveling and often spoke of his trips to Amsterdam, London, Paris and Caracas, Venezuela. He was a good person and would help anyone in any way he could. His home going will leave a void for those who knew and loved him. His memories will be cherished by daughters, Lori Glenn of Chesapeake, Virginia and Yolanda Dukes of Pinnacle, North Carolina, nephews, Lonnie, Scott, Christopher and Gregory; nieces, Bonnie and Tara; aunts; Beatrice White , Alice Raleigh and Josephine Strickland all of Mt. Airy, Mabel Daniels of Durham, N.C. and Lavonia Ingram of Alexandria, Virginia; one uncle Roscoe Travis of Ararat, Virginia, sister-in-law, Amanda Travis . special friends, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty; parents, James and Nellie Travis; brothers , Eugene, Lonnie and Randall and one sister; Bonnie. Graveside Service For James Edward Travis will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 2:00pm at Lovell's Chapel Church Cemetery, 317 North Depot Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041, with Rev. J. K. Best officiating and Rev. Glenn Pettiford as the eulogist.

To plant a tree in memory of James Travis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

