November 27, 1930 - December 8, 2019 WINSTON-SALEM James Rolla Transou, 89, passed away on December 8, 2019 at W.G. Hefner V.A. Medical Center in Salisbury, NC. James was born on November 27, 1930 to Lessie Zimmerman Transou and Rolla Thomas Transou in Forsyth County. Following high school, he proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He was employed by R.J.R. Archer, retiring with 33 years of dedicated service. James was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, attending services for as long as his health permitted. Samaritan Ministries was blessed to have him as a volunteer for 12 years. James was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Taylor; and a brother, Tom "Bud" Transou. Surviving are his daughter, Patti Shew (Russell); son, Larry Transou (Cheryl); sister, Mildred Wade; brother, Toby Transou; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Francis Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
