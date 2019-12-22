March 9, 1930 - December 21, 2019 Murrell Linwood "Sam" Townsend, Sr., 89, passed away early Saturday morning, December 21, 2019 at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living. Sam was born on March 9, 1930 in Petersburg, VA, to the late John Samuel and Minnie Lee Riddle Townsend. He attended Palmyra United Methodist Church for many years. He was always a business man having started numerous businesses throughout his lifetime from the Slaughter House, Sam's Pizza, and Sam's Corner Store, and many other businesses. He loved the beach and enjoyed fishing at Emerald Isle. Sam served his country proudly in the United States Navy. In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Spencer Townsend; 2 great-grandchildren, Molly and Gunnar Townsend; 5 brothers, Floyd Alan, Aubrey, Freddie, Robbie, and Charlie Townsend; and 3 sisters, Lucille Burnette, Lena Williams, and Mary Townsend. Sam is survived by his 2 sons, Murrell L. Townsend, Jr. (Betty) and Scott Alan Townsend (Lynn); 5 grandchildren, Josh, Justin, and Zack Townsend, Jessica Bergin, and Scott Silby; 5 great-grandchildren, Hunter, Elijah, Adrianna, Charlotte, and Wesley. There will be a 11:00 am graveside service held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Palmyra United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Garrett Collins officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Burroughs Funeral Home and other times at his home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Walnut Ridge Assisted Living at 411 Windmill St, Walnut Cove, NC 27052. The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses of Trellis Supportive Care Hospice and to all the staff at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living for all your loving care and support given to Sam during this time. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Townsend family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC Hwy 65 W, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Townsend, Sr., Murrell Linwood "Sam"
To plant a tree in memory of Townsend Sr. Murrell Linwood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately