January 9, 1933 - June 21, 2020 William "Myles" Towery, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 21, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Forest City, N.C. on January 9, 1933 to Miller and Sarah Towery. He was a member of Center Grove Baptist Church and was a longhaul driver for Pilot Freight Carriers and Sunflower Carriers until retirement. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 1/2 years, Ruby Peterson Towery. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Sadie Mathency and Finnie Oliver; one brother, Ray Towery; a stepdaughter; and one grandson. His surviving siblings are his sisters, Aileen Melton, Lunette Paris; and brother Walter Towery (Barbara). Ruby and Myles raised three children: Janice Thompson (deceased), William Michael Towery (Judy) and Noah Scott Towery (Kim). They had seven grandchildren, Sandi Graham (Blease), Scott Thompson (deceased), Mollie Downey (Neel), Laura Capps (Matt), Ben Towery, Jacob Towery, and Jessica Towery. They had eight great-grandchildren, Cole, Scott, and Michael Graham, Anna and Everly Downy, and Solomon, Ruby, and Abby Capps; many nieces and nephews; and special friend James Harper. A private family graveside service will be held at Westlawn Gardens of Memory, with Pastor Matt Capps officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Center Grove Baptist Church in Clemmons. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 East Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006

