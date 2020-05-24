Totten, Jo Ann Ketner April 2, 1948 - May 14, 2020 Jo Ann Ketner Totten, age 72 passed away unexpectedly on May 14, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born in Winston Salem, NC on April 2, 1948 to William (Bill) Edwin Ketner and Dorothy (Dot) Tucker Ketner.Jo Ann was a member of Boyer's Chapel Church of Christ in Clemmons, NC and was a graduate of West Forsyth High School. She had lived at Magnolia Creek Assisted Living for the last several years. She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Gail K. Doby; brothers in law, Bobby L. Doby and Thomas (Tommy) A. Hubbard; and a nephew Gregory A. Harper.She is survived by her daughter, Joy Vecolia Totten; her grandchildren, Alexis Bracley, Alex Totten, and Jayden Jah; her sisters, Brenda K. Harper (Richard) and Betty K. Lewis (David); her aunt, Edith Ketner and uncle, David Reed; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.Due to the COVID- 19 pandemic, a memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Boyer's Chapel Church of Christ, 798 South Peace Haven Road, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston Salem, NC, 27103
