June 17, 1937 - October 11, 2019 Rose M. Tong, 82, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at her home peacefully surrounded by family. Rose was born in Depew, NY on June 17, 1937, the daughter of the late Anthony and Helen Banach. Rose married Heath Proctor Tong in February 1958 and they were married for 41 years until he preceded her in death in 1999. Rose was of the Catholic faith. Rose was very involved in many organizations in FL, NY, and NC, such as: CTAA, Crafters Guild at Holy Family, Red Hat Ladies and Eucharistic Ministries of FL, NY, and NC. Her accomplishments include being an LPN, office manager of multiple doctor offices and a teacher of CCD and RCIA. Rose was predeceased by a son, David Anthony, and a brother Frederick Banach along with her parents and many aunts, uncles, cousins and a nephew. She is survived by her sister Mary Christine (Don) Myhill, foster siblings Gail Rossow and Jeffrey Morrell, a cousin, Carol Harris; daughters: Beverly A. Brauer (Kevin-deceased), Mary A. Decker (Alfred-PA); sons: Heath A. (Christine), Wayne A. (Sep.), Gary A. (Christine), and a foster son Richard (Tina) Altenau; twelve grandchildren and two foster grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and six foster great-grandchildren; nine nieces and nephews. In celebration of Rose's life, there will be a memorial celebration held at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Winston-Salem, on Monday November 4, at 10 am to 12 pm, with funeral mass and interment in NY, TBA. In lieu of flowers, Rose asked that donations be made towards the Crafters Guild of Holy Famiy in Clemmons and CTAA in NY. Holy Family Catholic Church 4820 Kinnamon Road, Winston-Salem
