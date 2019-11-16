April 4, 1927 - November 14, 2019 Juanita "Nita" Toleman, 92, of Bermuda Village, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at WFU Baptist Medical Center. She was born April 4, 1927 in Dover, Ohio to John and Anna Mildred Wendling. She was a retired school teacher. Nita was an avid bridge player, enjoyed reading and collecting antiques, but her greatest joy was being a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by two husbands and a daughter, Dana Louise Arnold. Surviving are her daughter, Anne Koehler (Steve); 6 grandchildren, Katherine Wollner (Paul), Terra Koehler, Rachel Burti (Chip), Stephanie Koehler, Will Vasaly and John Koehler; and 10 great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, Attn: MD Winston-Salem. Frank Vogler and Sons Funeral Home 2849 Middlebrook Drive, Clemmons, NC 27012
