Tolbert, Jacqueline Ann Peters March 14, 1939 - June 6, 2020 Jacqueline Ann Peters Tolbert, affectionately called "Jackie," was born on March 14, 1939 to the late Helen Graham Peters and Thornton Peters in Winston-Salem, NC. She attended the public schools of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County and was a 1957 graduate of Atkins High School. She moved to Altadena, California in 1958 where she remained for 48 years. She was employed at Malco Electronics and part-time work at The US Internal Revenue Department. Jackie began her early Christian education at Mount Zion Baptist Church and faithfully attended until her passing. Jackie passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center following a period of illness. Those family members who survive and who will forever cherish loving memories of "Jackie" include her devoted spouse, Joseph A. Lewis; sister, Edith P. Mehlinger; niece, Petina Dubose; four nephews: Keith (Linda) Mehlinger, Ferdinand Mehlinger, Antonio (Carla) Dubose and Mark Chambers; a host of other relatives and many devoted friends. Funeral service will be private but live streamed at 1:00 PM on Friday, June 12, 2020, https://video.ibm.com/channel/mount-zion-the-joy. Ms. Tolbert's remains may be publicly viewed from 12:00 PM ~ 5:00 PM today at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N. Patterson Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC

To plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline Tolbert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries