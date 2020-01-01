May 31, 1939 - December 30, 2019 Mr. Linville "Wennie" Ray Todd, 80, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Forsyth County on May 31, 1939 to the late Claude William and Ophelia Luper Todd. Mr. Todd retired from Piedmont Airlines as a mechanic with several years of service. Most of all he was a family man. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Preceding him in death was his wife, Margaret Smith Todd and a sister, Susan Todd. Surviving are his children, son, Derek Todd (Paige); son, Scott Todd; daughter, Amy Todd Russell (Allen) and a son, Doug Todd (April); five grandchildren, Drew Todd, Alex Swink, Brittany Ziglar (Seth), Garret Todd, and Alex Russell; three great-grandchildren, Brycen, Alice, and Heavenly Rose; brother, David Todd; sister, Joe Ann Todd Ogburn (Pete); also surviving are several nieces and nephews and special friends, Van and Amy Swink. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, January 3, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023
