May 17, 1951 - August 10, 2019 Yadkinville - Mr. Luther Stanley Todd, Jr, 68, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Stanley was born May 17, 1951 to the late Luther and Pearl Todd of Yadkinville. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Friends Meeting. In addition to his parents, Stanley was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Ben Thomason and Jimmy Brown, and sisters-in-law, Bonnie Brown and Abigail Williams. He is survived by his wife Dena Carter Todd, son Michael Todd (Julie), and grandchildren, Hannah, Megan, and Caden of Matthews, NC, sisters, Sheila Thomason of Winston-Salem and Brenda (Gary) Reavis of Alcoa, TN, sister-in-law, Wilda (Bobby) Lucas of Pikeville, NC and brother-in-law, Howard "Squash" Williams of East Bend, and with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday, August 13th at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. The service will be at Mt. Carmel Friends Meeting on Wednesday, August 14th at 11:00 am with Pastor Jeff Farmer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel Friends Meeting, 3417 Mount Carmel Church Rd. East Bend, NC 27018. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Novant Health Oncology Specialists, the Radiation Oncology Team, and the Ninth Floor staff at Forsyth Medical Center. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055

