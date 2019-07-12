October 6, 1926 - July 9, 2019 Gerald Gray Todd, 92, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was born in Yadkin County on October 6, 1926 to the late Alonzo Lee Todd and Margaret Lucinda Hoots Todd. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Brown Todd; daughter-in-law, Margaret Todd; brothers, Carl Todd, Woodrow Todd, Sherman Todd, Herbert Todd; sisters, Margaret Myers, Florence Todd. Mr. Todd was a member of Deep Creek Baptist Church. He was a former member of the Sertoma Club. He loved working in the garden, walking, making people laugh, and also having coffee every morning with the guys at McDonald's. He is survived by his sons, Michael Todd, Mark Todd (Sandra); grandchildren, Amanda Todd (Ed Rainey), Nicholas Todd, Whitley Todd (fiancée Taylor Choplin). The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Deep Creek Baptist Church. A funeral service will be conducted, Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Deep Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Gene Burris officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Deep Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, 2401 Old Stage Rd., Yadkinville, NC, 27055. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC 27055

