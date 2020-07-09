Todd, Alma Jean Ladd July 12, 1933 - July 7, 2020 Mrs. Alma Jean Ladd Todd, 86, of Wallburg, transitioned to be with her heavenly father on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 while at Pruitt Health Care Center. She was born on July 12, 1933 in Forsyth County to the late Clint L. and Dessie Myers Ladd. Alma was a faithful member of Friedland Moravian Church as well as a faithful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an avid collector of Hallmark ornaments, Santa Clauses, Beanie Babies, and all things Barbie. Alma loved traveling, making several cross country tours. She spent most of her life as a homemaker, gardening with canning and freezing the fruits of her labor, and a talent with arts and crafts. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Henry and C.J. Ladd. Alma is survived by her husband of 69 years, Curtis Lee Todd of the home; daughter, Deborah Craven of Winston-Salem; sons, Allen Todd and wife Astrid, and Paul Todd, both of Winston-Salem; five grandchildren, Anneka Todd, Dr. Brandon Craven (Jennifer), Meredith Craven, Chris Craven (Sheila), and Robert Todd (Michelle); and five great-grandchildren, Noah, Ava, Asher, Aiden, and Mason Craven A private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Wallburg with Pastor Adam Goodrich officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Friedland Moravian Church Graveyard. There will not be a visitation, but Alma will lie in repose on Friday afternoon at the funeral home, 10301 N. NC Hwy. 109, Winston-Salem for those that would like to pay their respects. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association, 3800 Shamrock Drive #999, Charlotte, NC 28215. Online condolences may be sent to the Todd family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons 10301 N. NC Hwy. 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107
