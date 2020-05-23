August 14, 1933 - May 22, 2020 Mr. Franklin Roosevelt Tobler, 86, of Mount Airy, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, May 22, 2020 at Surry Community Health and Rehabilitation. He was born in Surry County on August 14, 1933 to the late Vertis and Eva Elizabeth Smith Tobler. He was a loving husband and carpenter. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 43 years, Jennie Tobler; a nephew, Eddie and Amy Tobler; two great-nephews, Preston Tobler and Hudson Tobler; a sister-in-law, Betty Jean Tobler; and many special friends. In addition to his parents, Mr. Tobler was preceded in death by three sisters and a brother-in-law, Rachel Dianne Tobler, Ethel Magalene Tobler, and Ruby and Russell Easter; and a brother, Kenneth Edward Tobler. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at Round Peak Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Carlton Brown officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
