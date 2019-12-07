Tise, Jr., Charlie Jacob July 31, 1955 - December 4, 2019 Charlie Jacob Tise, Jr., born on July 31, 1955, the son of Charlie Jacob Tise and Lettie Hicks Phillips Tise, died on December 4, 2019 and was 64 years old. Charlie suffered from complications of a severe stroke in December 2002 and was paralyzed and confined to a nursing home for the remainder of his life. He had been a resident of Universal Health Care in King, North Carolina since April 2004. Charlie suffered greatly from the stroke, but his understanding and mental capacity was excellent and his smile and attitude was exceptional and he was a real pleasure to all who visited him. He did not know a stranger and readily made friends with everyone. Just to know him was to love him. Charlie was preceded in death by his half-brother, Edford Dalla Phillips (Grace) in 1979, his father in 1979, his mother in 1996, his half-brother Thurmond Lee Phillips (Weta), his half-sister Doris Garnet (Harold) in 2010, and a half-sister Barbara Brinkley (Paul) of Wallburg. He is survived by a daughter Veronica, a grandson Nicholas Doyle, a half-brother David Phillips (Frances) of East Bend, a half-brother Billy Phillips (Elizabeth) of Winston-Salem, a half-brother Roger Phillips of Westfield, a half-sister Peggy Tise Beckerdite (George) of Winston-Salem, a sister Linda Tise Edwards (Roger) of Galax, Virginia. Charlie was the youngest of all his brothers and sisters and he died on the birthday of his oldest brother, Edford. A very special thanks is due to Peggy for the endless and tireless devotion and help she has been to him for his many years in the Universal Health Care Facility. She has been totally dedicated to his well-being. Charlie will lie in state at Huff Funeral Home on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 12 pm to 2 pm. Burial will be next to his mother at Grace Baptist Church in Lewisville at 3 pm after a graveside service with former Pastor Lyn Ballentine speaking a short message. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Universal Health Care of King, NC. The family also wishes to express their appreciation and gratitude to Universal Health Care for the excellent care and attention that was provided to Charlie during his stay in their facility. Huff Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Tise family. Online condolences may be made at www.hufffuneralhome.com. Huff Funeral Home 212 E. Main St, East Bend
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately