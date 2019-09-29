September 18, 1929 - September 27, 2019 Mrs. Anna Ruth Batts Tingle, 90, of Winston-Salem passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born September 18, 1929 in Grady County, GA, the daughter of the late Ivis Hendrex and Mabel Scott Batts. Mrs. Tingle was of the Baptist Faith. She retired from Horizons Residential Care Center. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Cornelius Tingle, Sr.; two daughters, Teresa Ann Tingle and Sherri Lynn Tingle Dodson and two brothers, Howard H. Batts and Edward Batts. Survivors include five children, Roy Cornelius Tingle, Jr. of High Rock Lake, James Elton Tingle (Sheila) of King, David Michael Tingle of Davidson, County and Jeffrey Dean Tingle of Germanton; one daughter, Kerri Sue Mabe of Winston-Salem; six grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Monday, September 30, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. A graveside service will be conducted Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Concord Cemetery in Havanna, FL. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
