May 26, 1933 - December 2, 2019 Mr. James Ervin Tincher, 86, of Country Club Rd. in Winston-Salem, passed away on December 2, 2019, at Brighton Gardens Country Club. James was born on May 26, 1933 in Henry Co., VA to Albert Andrew and Zula Kate Compton Tincher. He was a member of Union Hill Baptist Church. James retired from Loomis Fargo with many years of service. He enjoyed fishing, drawing and playing with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elizabeth Tincher; one sister, Dorothy T. Shoemaker and one daughter, Norma Jean Tincher. He is survived by his son, James E. "Rango" Tincher of Randleman, NC; his daughter, Deborah Jean Tincher Osborne of Miami, FL; a brother, Drewey Andrew Tincher of Pass Christian, MS; three sisters, Lennie Ann Tincher of Keyport, NJ; Juanita (Nita) Turner of Ridgeway, VA and Pauline T. Sweeney of Floyd County, VA; stepchildren, H. Allen Miller and wife Maryann of Greensboro, NC; Cathy "Cat" Noe and husband Marty of Greensboro, NC; Greta Bruce and husband Johnny of Taylorsville, NC and Beth Mann of East Bend, NC. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Westlawn Gardens of Memory with Chaplain Mark Brown officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
