January 19, 1935 - February 28, 2020 Jane Young Tilson was born on January 19, 1935 in Davidson County to the late Willis F. Young and Lynis Hooper Young. She passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Babcock Health Care Center at Salemtowne after many years of declining health. Jane was a proud graduate of Lexington High School in 1953. After graduating high school, Jane attended Woman's College (now the University of North Carolina at Greensboro), where she graduated with a degree in business. Jane moved to Raleigh after graduating college to work for Wachovia Bank. While working at the bank, she met the love of her life, Leonard Tilson. Leonard was in Raleigh attending NC State University after having honorably served overseas during the Korean War. Jane and Leonard married in Lexington, NC on June 15, 1958. During her over 61 years of marriage, Jane served as a loving wife, wonderful mother, faithful Christian and a loyal friend to many. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. In addition to her parents Jane was preceded in death by her brothers Kenneth Young and Thomas Young. She is survived by her loving husband Leonard of Winston-Salem, NC, daughter Lynn (Roberto) Ramirez of Albuquerque, N.M.; son Robert (Amy) Tilson of Matthews, N.C.; son Richard (Darlene) Tilson of Clemmons, N.C.; grandson Caleb (Rebekah) Tilson of Pfafftown, N.C.; granddaughter Callan Ramirez of Albuquerque, N.M.; granddaughter Connie Tilson of Clemmons, N.C.; grandson Matthew Tilson of Dallas, TX; and great-granddaughter Wilder Grace Tilson of Pfafftown, N.C. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7th at 1:00 pm in the Amos Room of the Babcock Health Care Center, located in the Salemtowne Retirement Community. The service will be led by Reverend Linda Browne of Salemtowne and the Reverend Dr. Paul Mullen. The family will greet visitors after the conclusion of the service. The family would like to express their love and gratitude to the staff of Salemtowne who provided loving and tender care to our mother for many years. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, you make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association - Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
New principals assigned to struggling schools to get $25,000 to $30,000 supplements
-
McDonald's on Peters Creek robbed at gunpoint, police say
-
New grocery store, retail and apartment plans submitted for Robinhood Road
-
Downtown streets will go from one-way to two-way — or a combination of both
-
Losing on the court means losing at the turnstiles for Wake Forest's basketball program
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter for a chance to win two tickets to the RiverRun Gala at the Millennium Center, RiverRun Film Festival ticket sampler, one RiverRun t-shirt voucher, and dinner for two in downtown Winston-Salem.
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately