November 7, 1953 - March 11, 2020 WALNUT COVE Robert Wayne Tilley, 66, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon, March 11, 2020 at his home. Robert was born on November 7, 1953 in Stokes County, NC to the late Robert and Georgia Flinchum Tilley. He was retired from Hanes Dye and Finishing. He was a graduate of South Stokes High School. Robert was an avid collector, a fan of the New England Patriots, and enjoyed building model cars. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a sister, Evelyn Cooley. Robert is survived by his loving wife and caregiver, Norma Reid Tilley, two sisters, Wanda Via and Peggy Wheatington, and father and mother-in-Law Norman and Una Reid. There will be a 2:00 pm funeral service held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Burroughs Chapel with Elder Jeff Whitaker officiating. Burial will follow the service at Walnut Cove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Burroughs Funeral Home prior to the service and other times at the home of his in-laws, Norman and Una Reid, Hinsdale Road, Walnut Cove 27052. Flowers accepted or memorials to the Walnut Cove Cemetery Fund c/o Phyllis Tuttle, PO Box 756, Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is proudly serving the Tilley family. Burroughs Funeral Home PO Box 471 Walnut Cove NC 27052

