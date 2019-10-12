May 19, 1927 - October 19, 2019 passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. Tilley was born on May 19, 1927 in Wilkes County. He was a member of Oak Level Baptist Church in Roaring River, NC. He loved gardening, yard work, reading his Bible, and talking to his Lord. He is preceded in death by his wife Jenny Oneda Tilley, parents, Early and Sarah Tilley Sr., brother, Robert C. Tilley, sisters, Ardella Poplin, Sarah Smith, and Oma Rose. He is survived by his daughters, Catherine Cox, Marie Spicer, four grandchildren Christopher (Amanda) Blackburn, Crystal Blackburn, Jennifer (Jose) Ubalde, Cory (Kimberly) Wilmoth, and twelve great-grandchildren Haley, Nadia, Heavenly, Ethan, Lily Grace, Annabelle, Konnor, Kourtney, Kyle, Cooper, Kamryn, and Kalin. Services will be conducted at 3 PM, Sunday October 13, 2019, at Oak Level Baptist Church with Pastor Keith Wood officiating, the family will receive friends from 2-3 PM just prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors. Memorials may be made to Oak Level Baptist Church, 5841 Austin-Little Mountain Road, Roaring River, NC. The family would like to thank the Forsyth Medical Center and Forsyth Rehab Center for loving care of Mr. Tilley. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville is serving the Tilley family. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US 601 North
