March 6, 1958 - October 10, 2019 Louis Tiller, Jr. after a tense acceptance process, went to Heaven on October 11, 2019. He was called Lou or P Daddy (his rap name). He was the child of Sandra Cole and Louis Tiller Senior. Lou left behind a wife of 33 years. Lou had and loved four children, but his biggest joy was his grandchildren. He spent his time spoiling his grandchildren and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his son, Louis. P Daddy Lou was a woodworking king making sawdust in his shop or sculptures with his granddaughter, Saydi. He was an ice cream enthusiast and an avid smoker of BBQ. Not the yucky North Carolina vinegar BBQ, but real BBQ. Lou was a proud veteran of the Army. Raise a toast to Lou with a glass of orange soda, his favorite. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Wounded Warriors. A Celebration of Life will be held October 19, 2019, for info call (336) 457-5288. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
