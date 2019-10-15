July 25, 2000 - October 11, 2019 Nathaniel Galen Tidd, 19, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. He was born on July 25, 2000 to Jenny Jo Tidd and Galen Darrell Tidd in Forsyth County. Nathaniel was a graduate of Walkertown High School. He had found his dream job at Flip Force where he excelled as a gymnastics coach. Outgoing, insightful, and compassionate, Nathaniel was uniquely gifted at training young people in the sport. He was brave and kind, intellectual, and a good conversationalist. He had a soft spot in his heart for cats. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and all who knew him. Nathaniel was preceded in death by his father, Galen Darrell Tidd. Surviving are his mother, Jenny Jo Tidd; brothers, Michael Scott Bristow (Brittany Lockhart), and Elijah Daniel Tidd; grandparents, Darrell and Geraldine Tidd, and Kenneth and Rosann Bristow; nieces, Makayla Bristow, Aeris Bristow, Sienna Bristow, and Skyler Lockhart; his girlfriend, Jordan Wallen; and a host of extended family and friends. A celebration of Nathaniel's life will be held at 6:00 PM, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. Gary Chapman officiating. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Love Notes Card Ministry, c/o Calvary Baptist Church, 134 S Peace Haven Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
