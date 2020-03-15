Kernersville - Mrs. Annie Rose Thorpe, 90, passed away March 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 12noon Monday, March 16, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church with family visitation at 11:30am. (RUSSELL)

Service information

Mar 16
Visitation
Monday, March 16, 2020
11:30AM-12:00PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
1075 Shalimar Drive
Winston Salem, NC 27107
Mar 16
Funeral Service
Monday, March 16, 2020
12:00PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
1075 Shalimar Drive
Winston Salem, NC 27107
