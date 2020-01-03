November 23, 1945 - December 31, 2019 Bette East Thornton, 74, of Winston-Salem, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born in Rockingham County on November 23, 1945 to the late Udell Holland East and Clara Belle Frazier. She worked in early childhood education at New Philadelphia Moravian and Knollwood Baptist Church for over 20 years. She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Lee Smith, and a brother, Bobby Ray East. Bette is survived by her spouse, Donald R. Thornton, Sr. of 55 years; a son, Donald R. Thornton, Jr.; a daughter, Jennifer l. Thornton; a sister, Irene Chisenhall; and a granddaughter, Caroline Rae Shamel. The funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 5 at Forsyth Memorial Park Chapel with Reverend Harold Eugene Thornton, Sr. officiating. The family will receive friends from 12-2:00 p.m. at Salem Funeral Home, Reynolda Road. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Services 3175 Maplewood Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Thornton, Bette East
Service information
Jan 5
Funeral Service
Sunday, January 5, 2020
Forsyth Memorial Park Mausoleum
3771 Yadkinville Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Jan 5
Visitation
Sunday, January 5, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Salem Funeral and Cremation Services - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.,
Winston Salem, NC 27106
