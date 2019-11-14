Winston-Salem - Stephen Thompson passed away on October 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held on November 16, 2019 at Cornerstone of Faith Ministries with family visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. and funeral services at 11:30 a.m.
