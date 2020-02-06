Loretha Sparks Thompson, 101, of Harmony, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Gordon Hospice House. Born August 17, 1918 in Wilkes County, she was the daughter of the late William F. Sparks and Clara Sales Sparks. Loretha worked for Autumn Care in Mocksville for several years, but mainly lived her life making a home for her family. She was a member of Sweet Home Baptist Church. She was an avid Bible reader, having read completely through over 50 times. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer Woodrow Thompson, who passed away on December 13, 1990 and one son, James Melvin Thompson. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, John Franklin Thompson (Louise), Kenneth Lee Thompson (Anna), Audrey June Thompson and Jennifer Thompson Trivette (Bob). She is further survived by eleven grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Friday, February 7, 2020 from 11:00 AM 12:30 PM at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow the visitation at 1:00 PM at Sweet Home Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Daniel Settle officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Mrs. Thompson's grandsons. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Thompson, Loretha Sparks
To plant a tree in memory of Loretha Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately