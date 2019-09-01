March 27, 1947 - August 29, 2019 Linda Gibson Thompson, 72, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born March 27, 1947 in Wilkes County to the late Willie Stafford and Marie Day Gibson. Mrs. Thompson is survived by her husband, Robert Samuel Thompson; son, Joshua Tyler Thompson and wife, Grace; daughter, Jessica Hautau and husband, Ted; seven grandchildren, Josiah, Anna Grace, Lily, Ava, Eliana, Ethan and Luke; sisters, Billie Gibson Wooten, Susan Gibson Barnhill and her husband, Guilford; nieces and nephews, Laura, Terry Jr., Melinda, Meredith, Jon and Katie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Terry Wooten, Sr. She truly enjoyed time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. A funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Salemtowne's Babcock Healthcare Center in the Amos Room, 5130 Indiana Ave., Winston-Salem, NC. A brief graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Temple Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, Ronda, NC. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Salemtowne for the many years of love and compassionate care given to Linda. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salemtowne, Development Services, 1000 Salemtowne Dr., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

