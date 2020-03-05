October 11, 1957 - February 28, 2020 Mr. William "Bill" Ulysses Thompson, Jr., 62, of Thomasville, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at his residence. He was born on October 11, 1957 in Forsyth County to William Ulysses and Eleanor Dalton Thompson. Mr. Thompson was a member of Union United Methodist Church. He enjoyed his ham radio and his call letters were KK4Z1U. He also enjoyed his rock and roll music, especially Pink Floyd and the group Tool. But foremost he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his father and one sister, Cheryl Tracy. He is survived by his loving wife, Glenna Thompson; two sons, William Jeffrey Thompson and wife Rebecca of Pfafftown and Matthew "Matt" Thompson of Winston-Salem; one grandson, Liam Thompson; mother, Mrs. Eleanor Thompson of Cary; two stepdaughters, Ellen Delory and husband Jason of Winston-Salem and Jennifer Toler and husband Christopher of West Virginia; step-grandchild, Maddy Toler; and two nieces, Anna Watkins and husband Patrick, and Liz Waddell and her husband Cailen of Cary. A celebration of life will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Union United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Edwin Needham. The family will recieve friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Mar 5
Visitation
Thursday, March 5, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Union United Methodist Church
8935 Shallowford Road
Lewisville, NC 27023
Mar 5
Celebration of Life
Thursday, March 5, 2020
2:00PM
Union United Methodist Church
8935 Shallowford Road
Lewisville, NC 27023
