October 11, 1957 - February 28, 2020 Mr. William "Bill" Ulysses Thompson, Jr., 62, of Thomasville, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at his residence. He was born on October 11, 1957 in Forsyth County to William Ulysses and Elenore Dalton Thompson, Sr. Mr. Thompson was a member of Union United Methodist Church. He enjoyed his ham radio and his call letters were KK4Z1U. He also enjoyed his rock and roll music, especially Pink Floyd and the group Tool. But foremost he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his father and one sister, Cheryl Tracey. He is survived by his loving wife, Glenna Thompson; two sons, William Jeffery Thompson and wife Rebecca and Matthew "Matt" Thompson of Winston-Salem; one grandson, Liam Thompson; mother, Mrs. Elenore Thompson of Chapel Hill; two stepdaughters, Ellen Delory and husband Jason of Winston-Salem and Jennifer Toler and husband Christopher of West Virginia; step-grandchild, Maddy Toler; and two nieces, Anna Watkens and husband Patrick and Liz Waddel of Cary. A celebration of life will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Union Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Edwin Needham. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston Salem, NC 27103

To plant a tree in memory of Thompson Jr. William Ulysses as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries