October 11, 1957 - February 28, 2020 Mr. William "Bill" Ulysses Thompson, Jr., 62, of Thomasville, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at his residence. He was born on October 11, 1957 in Forsyth County to William Ulysses and Elenore Dalton Thompson, Sr. Mr. Thompson was a member of Union United Methodist Church. He enjoyed his ham radio and his call letters were KK4Z1U. He also enjoyed his rock and roll music, especially Pink Floyd and the group Tool. But foremost he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his father and one sister, Cheryl Tracey. He is survived by his loving wife, Glenna Thompson; two sons, William Jeffery Thompson and wife Rebecca and Matthew "Matt" Thompson of Winston-Salem; one grandson, Liam Thompson; mother, Mrs. Elenore Thompson of Chapel Hill; two stepdaughters, Ellen Delory and husband Jason of Winston-Salem and Jennifer Toler and husband Christopher of West Virginia; step-grandchild, Maddy Toler; and two nieces, Anna Watkens and husband Patrick and Liz Waddel of Cary. A celebration of life will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Union Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Edwin Needham. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
New principals assigned to struggling schools to get $25,000 to $30,000 supplements
-
McDonald's on Peters Creek robbed at gunpoint, police say
-
New grocery store, retail and apartment plans submitted for Robinhood Road
-
Downtown streets will go from one-way to two-way — or a combination of both
-
Losing on the court means losing at the turnstiles for Wake Forest's basketball program
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter for a chance to win two tickets to the RiverRun Gala at the Millennium Center, RiverRun Film Festival ticket sampler, one RiverRun t-shirt voucher, and dinner for two in downtown Winston-Salem.
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately