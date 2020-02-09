Winston Salem - Mr. James E. Thompson died Feb. 4, 2020. Family visitation will be held 12 Noon Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at Galilee Baptist Church with funeral service to follow at 12:30pm. hooperfuneralhome.net
Thompson, James E.
