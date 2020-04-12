Thompson, Donnie November 28, 1966 - April 7, 2020 On November 28, 1966, the world was forever changed with the birth of Donnie Thompson. From day one, he was a sports enthusiast. He loved playing football, but his allergies did not agree with his love of that sport, so he focused his attention on honing his skills in basketball and baseball with his biggest supporter and fan, his mother, Janice Penn, cheering him on. After high school, he continued to support local sports and was always ready to cheer on the home team. One of the easy ways to spot him was to go to the ball field. He loved to be outdoors on a tractor or lawn mower and got the nickname Big Country because of it. There was only one thing that surpassed his joy in seeing a perfectly mowed field, and that was his children. While he was not always a man of many words, he did show that the word "love" is a verb through the way he always nurtured and cared for his two children, Donnie Alexander and Theresa Deanna. They were the impetus for all his fight when his health began to decline. With every breath, he demonstrated a tenacity and zest for life that most of us will never understand and was rewarded with the title of Pawpaw with the birth of his grand princesses, Hayven Deanna and Harmony Denise. And while his siblings Hope, Barbara, Alexandria and Don and his nieces and nephews have lost a piece of their hearts, they, along with his children and mother, know that Donnie's heart has been made whole, his battle has been won, and his trophy was to be received into the arms of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior on April 7, 2020. A visitation for immediate family was held at Spencer Funeral Home. Words of comfort may be sent to the Thompson Family, 5307 Liberty Hall Circle, Winston Salem, NC, 27106.

To plant a tree in memory of Donnie Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries