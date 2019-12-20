Winston-Salem - Benjamin Thompson Jr. died Dec. 7, 2019. Family visitation will be held 12:30pm Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Hooper Funeral Home chapel with a memorial service following at 1:00pm.
Thompson, Benjamin
Service information
Dec 21
Visitation
Saturday, December 21, 2019
12:30PM-1:00PM
Hooper Funeral Home Chapel
1415 E 14th Street
Winston Salem, NC 27105
Dec 21
Memorial Service
Saturday, December 21, 2019
1:00PM
Hooper Funeral Home Chapel
1415 E 14th Street
Winston Salem, NC 27105
