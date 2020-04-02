April 15, 1927 - March 26, 2020 The Life and Legacy of Olivia B. Thompkins Olivia Battle Thompkins, 92, went to meet the Lord Thursday afternoon March 26, 2020. She was born in Nash County, North Carolina on April 15, 1927 to the late Thomas Battle and Lenora Perry Battle. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Lee Thompkins; her three brothers, Roy Leon, John Henry, and Jethro "Jerry"; her brothers-in-law, Thurmond Long and Johnnie Thompkins, Jr.; and sisters-in-law, Ernell Thompkins, Mary Taylor, Mabel Battle and Annette Battle. Mrs. Thompkins attended Nash County Public Schools. She graduated from North Carolina Central University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in June 1949. Mrs. Thompkins worked for over 30 years at Kate Bitting Hospital Credit Union serving as Treasurer among her other titles. She retired as Business Manager from Reynolds Health Center in Winston Salem, NC after multiple years of service. Mrs. Thompkins had a passion for improving her community and was often at the forefront of community change. She was elected as the first Vice Chairman of the 5th Congressional District of the Democratic Party for the State of North Carolina and also served as Precinct Chair of the Forsyth County Democratic Party for many years. She empowered others to speak for themselves, encouraged collaborative learning and a sense of belonging to all people. Mrs. Thompkins remained a devout Christian until her death. She was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church of Winston-Salem, Inc. and spent most of her adult years as a member of New Bethel Baptist Church, where she was a very faithful and active member. She served as Effort Club President from 1994 -2000 and was re-elected in 2002 at New Bethel Baptist Church for many years. She was recognized for many outstanding achievements during her life. She served as a national officer for various organizations including The Holidays, Incorporated, Silhouettes of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated, and Twigs Incorporated. She was a member of The Moles Incorporated, NAACP and Winston-Salem Urban League among other prominent organizations. Mrs. Thompkins was a social butterfly who was loved by all she met and known for impeccable taste in fashion, especially her amazing hats! She loved playing bridge, traveling with her husband of over 57 years, cooking amazing meals for her family and spoiling her girls and grandkids. This loving Mother leaves to cherish her memories: four daughters, Renita Thompkins Linville (James) of the city, Cheryl Thompkins Horton (Glenn, Jr.) of Raleigh, Tracy Thompkins Fortune (Barry) of Mocksville, and Tina Lenore Thompkins; one sister-in-law, Nina Long of Washington, D.C.; two grandchildren, David Conner and Barry Fortune II; two step grandchildren, Dedric and Dwight Linville; and a host of great-grandchildren, cherished nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. The family will have a private memorial service and plan for a public celebration of life service later in the fall/winter. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL).
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 cases at 40 in Forsyth. Assume you'll come into contact with the disease if you leave home, says health director.
-
NC food assistance recipients receive extra benefits for April, May
-
Forsyth County reports 24 COVID-19 cases. Lexington to impose curfew
-
Hanesbrands, Kontoor, Hanes Mall owner takes COVID-19 financial steps; Hanes Mall will close 5 p.m. Friday
-
A father shoots and kills 2-year-old daughter, and then kills himself, Davidson County authorities say
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately