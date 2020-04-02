April 15, 1927 - March 26, 2020 The Life and Legacy of Olivia B. Thompkins Olivia Battle Thompkins, 92, went to meet the Lord Thursday afternoon March 26, 2020. She was born in Nash County, North Carolina on April 15, 1927 to the late Thomas Battle and Lenora Perry Battle. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Lee Thompkins; her three brothers, Roy Leon, John Henry, and Jethro "Jerry"; her brothers-in-law, Thurmond Long and Johnnie Thompkins, Jr.; and sisters-in-law, Ernell Thompkins, Mary Taylor, Mabel Battle and Annette Battle. Mrs. Thompkins attended Nash County Public Schools. She graduated from North Carolina Central University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in June 1949. Mrs. Thompkins worked for over 30 years at Kate Bitting Hospital Credit Union serving as Treasurer among her other titles. She retired as Business Manager from Reynolds Health Center in Winston Salem, NC after multiple years of service. Mrs. Thompkins had a passion for improving her community and was often at the forefront of community change. She was elected as the first Vice Chairman of the 5th Congressional District of the Democratic Party for the State of North Carolina and also served as Precinct Chair of the Forsyth County Democratic Party for many years. She empowered others to speak for themselves, encouraged collaborative learning and a sense of belonging to all people. Mrs. Thompkins remained a devout Christian until her death. She was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church of Winston-Salem, Inc. and spent most of her adult years as a member of New Bethel Baptist Church, where she was a very faithful and active member. She served as Effort Club President from 1994 -2000 and was re-elected in 2002 at New Bethel Baptist Church for many years. She was recognized for many outstanding achievements during her life. She served as a national officer for various organizations including The Holidays, Incorporated, Silhouettes of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated, and Twigs Incorporated. She was a member of The Moles Incorporated, NAACP and Winston-Salem Urban League among other prominent organizations. Mrs. Thompkins was a social butterfly who was loved by all she met and known for impeccable taste in fashion, especially her amazing hats! She loved playing bridge, traveling with her husband of over 57 years, cooking amazing meals for her family and spoiling her girls and grandkids. This loving Mother leaves to cherish her memories: four daughters, Renita Thompkins Linville (James) of the city, Cheryl Thompkins Horton (Glenn, Jr.) of Raleigh, Tracy Thompkins Fortune (Barry) of Mocksville, and Tina Lenore Thompkins; one sister-in-law, Nina Long of Washington, D.C.; two grandchildren, David Conner and Barry Fortune II; two step grandchildren, Dedric and Dwight Linville; and a host of great-grandchildren, cherished nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. The family will have a private memorial service and plan for a public celebration of life service later in the fall/winter. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL).

