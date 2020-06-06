May 22, 1924 - June 3, 2020 Notre Adelee Fuller Thomas, 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. A private graveside memorial service will be held on a future date at Antioch United Methodist Church cemetery in Belews Creek, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by James "Russel" Thomas, Sr., her beloved husband of 40 years. Notre is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Linda and James Russel Thomas, Jr., and daughter Susan Young; three grandchildren, Daniel Thomas, Scott Thomas and his wife Ashley, and Christina Young; and three great-grandchildren, Porter Thomas, Woods Thomas, and Isabella Thomas. Notre was the daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth "Molly" Vance Fuller and Burton Odell Fuller. She was the sister of the late Evola Fuller Montgomery and the late Charles Wheeler Fuller. Notre graduated from Walkertown High School in Walkertown, North Carolina. When not raising her children, Notre worked for the Journal and Sentinel Newspaper of Winston-Salem, NC in the bookkeeping department. She also worked in the local office at Duke Power while they were building Belews Lake. Notre grew up on farms in North Carolina, but when she married a military man, she resided all over the country. Her husband Russel served in World War II while Notre remained home with the children. The family later moved to Washington State and then Illinois and then Virginia. In 1956, after leaving the military life, the family lived in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and then moved to a farm near Walnut Cove, North Carolina. After being widowed in 1983, Notre later moved to Kernersville and then to Forsyth Court in Winston-Salem. She enjoyed traveling and visited many places in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Notre was an avid fan of Wake Forest sports teams. For many years, she maintained season tickets to all of their home games and traveled often to catch them on the road. One of her favorite pastimes was reading. She couldn't get enough of her "romance" novels, and later enjoyed working the puzzles in the paper. She remained witty and kind for all of her life. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Antioch United Methodist Church in Belews Creek, North Carolina. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com/. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
