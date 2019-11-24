February 14, 1922 - November 20, 2019 She is gone from us but lives in our hearts forever. Louise Thomas was the daughter of John Wade Hampton and Lillie Mae Weisner Hampton of the Arcadia Community and was graduated from Clemmons School. She lived in Winston Salem all of her adult life and was married to Ray L Thomas who preceded her in death in 1985. She was a member of Mt Tabor United Methodist Church. Louise was retired from Western Electric/Lucent Technologies after 37 years service. She was actively involved in the Telephone Pioneers and Communication Workers of America, American Legion Ladies' Auxiliary, and Community Bible Study. Louise was known for her lovely home, delicious cooking, and keen sense of humor. She enjoyed ACC basketball, especially the Duke Blue Devils, Coach K, and Mike Gminski. Mrs Thomas is survived by two daughters, Judy Rotruck and her husband John of Summerfield, Jerrie Long and her husband Errol of Hamptonville, as well as grandchildren, Matthew Long, Jennifer Lytle, Amy Einstein and her husband Cristen. Also to cherish her memory are Aimee Rotruck, Todd Rotruck, and great grandchildren Thomas Einstein, Charley Einstein, Gabriella Rotruck, and Aly Rotruck as well as many loving nieces and nephews. The family thanks all of the care givers who assisted in Louise's care with love and joy through the years, Katie, Lori, Kristen, Johnsie, Lindsey, Beth, Brittany, Shannon, Krista, Tina, Makayla, Laken, and Bailey. Also, thank you to the staff of Priddy Manor in King for their extraordinary love and care of Lou-Lou. Louise's last days were peaceful thanks to the incredible care she received at Kate B Reynolds Hospice Home/Trellis. A special thank you to Dr Frank Moyer whose words of wisdom followed us until her last day. It was Louise's request to have no funeral. A grave-side service will be held at a later date. Memorials to the Alzheimers Association or KBR Hospice Home are welcome. Forbis & Dick 5926 Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410
