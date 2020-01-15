December 5, 1960 - January 10, 2020 Henry Alexander Thomas, Jr., 59, was born in the Piney Grove community of Winston-Salem, NC on December 5, 1960. He was the only son of 4 children to the late Mr. Henry and Johnnie Mae Thomas. Henry was called to eternal rest on January 10 at Duke Hospital with his family by his side. Henry will be lovingly remembered by his college sweetheart and wife of 33 years, Pamela Thomas; his children Alex and Desiree Thomas, his pride and joy; three sisters of Winston-Salem, NC, Deborah (Dexter) Harding, Angela (Willie) Stancell, and Sabrina Thomas Webster; more family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 16 at Union Baptist Church (904 N. Roxboro Street) in Durham. Services will begin at 11 a.m. Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor 3137 Fayetteville Street Durham, NC, 27707
Service information
Jan 15
Viewing
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor
Jan 16
Omega Farewell
Thursday, January 16, 2020
Union Baptist Church
Jan 16
Visitation
Thursday, January 16, 2020
Union Baptist Church
Jan 16
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 16, 2020
Union Baptist Church
