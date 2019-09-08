October 5, 1923 - September 5, 2019 Jane Werhan Thomas, 95, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Bermuda Village. Jane was born on Oct. 5, 1923 to the late George Eno Haden Werhan and Katherine Wilson Werhan. She was a graduate of the University of Virginia School of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY for most of her career. Jane enjoyed painting and playing golf. She also enjoyed trips to the seashore, particularly Cape Cod, with her family and friends. Most of all, Jane loved spending time with her family and was a wonderful and loving mother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter "Terry" Thomas; sister, Marcia Esposito; and brother, Wilson Werhan. Surviving family includes her two sons, Peter (Cathy) Thomas of Pinehurst and David (Sandy) Thomas of Winston-Salem. Services will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 901 N. Cleveland Ave., Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
