October 1, 1961 - June 29, 2020 King George Mark "Buck" Thomas, 58, of King, NC, passed away unexpectedly at his home. Mr. Thomas was born on October 1, 1961 in Forsyth County, NC to the late George W. and Stacy Boles Thomas. He was a member of Old Orchard Primitive Baptist Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Sandra Baugus Thomas, his brother Charles D. Thomas and sister, Doris Elizabeth Lawrence. Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Christina Robinette (Tory), sister, Joan McCauley, brother William "Bill" Thomas (DeEtta), grandchildren: Zoey Robinette, Lakin DaPolito, and Zaydee Moran, a special friend, Rhonda Hermanson, and his fur baby Teddy. A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Old Orchard Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Jeff Whitaker officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Old Orchard Primitive Baptist Church: c/o Margie East, 2360 Simmons Rd. Westfield, NC 27053. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of George Mark "Buck" Thomas. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021

