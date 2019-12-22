December 2, 1929 - December 15, 2019 Emory Augustus Thomas, 90, passed away on December 15, 2019 at his home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He recently celebrated his 63rd wedding anniversary with his loving wife, Mary (Mitchell) Thomas. A celebration of his life will be held at Bethabara Moravian Church at 2:00 p.m. on December 27, 2019 with Reverend Don Griffin. Memorial donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, Attention: Finance, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem 2901 Lyndhurst Avenue

To plant a tree in memory of Emory Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

