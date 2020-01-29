February 5, 1929 - January 27, 2020 Mrs. Annie Ruth Smith Thomas, 90, passed away at her homeplace on Monday, January 27, 2020, where she has lived 85 of her 90 years. Mrs. Thomas was born in the King community of Stokes Co. on February 5, 1929 the daughter of the late James Rufus Smith and Mary Alice Watts Smith. She was a member of King Moravian Church, where she held the title for many years as "chief biscuit maker." She loved farm life, quilting and canning her famous mustard pickles and chow chow. Countless family and friends have enjoyed many wonderful meals around her table. During her working career she was employed by Duplan Corp. in Winston-Salem, Stokes Pharmacy in King and L'viras in King. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Douglas Thomas; a son, T. "Doug" Thomas; two brothers, Horace Clifton Smith (Doris) and James Carlton Smith (Sue); and a brother-in-law, Neulewn "Cooler" Law. Mrs. Thomas is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Ann "Cindy" Thomas; two special grandchildren, Hailey Nicole Thomas and Elijah Douglas Thomas; a sister, Eunice Marie Law; two sisters-in-law, Willie Spainhour Thomas and Betty Slate Thomas; and several special nieces, nephews and extended families. A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at King Moravian Graveyard with Rev. Doug Rights officiating. Following the graveside service, the family will receive friends at a reception at King Moravian Church Fellowship Hall. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to: King Moravian Church, General Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd., Rural Hall, NC 27045
