April 13, 1950 - October 10, 2019 Ann Sofley Thomas, 69, of King passed away unexpectedly at her home on October 10, 2019. Born in Forsyth County, she was the daughter of the late Willie Sofley and Betty Schultz Sofley. Ann was a retired school bus driver and member of First Christian Church and the Ladies Auxillary of the American Legion. Ann was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Fred Thomas and sister-in-law Judy Hudson. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 51 years, Gary Wayne Thomas, her daughter, Angie Thompson (Tommy), sons Gary Thomas, Jr. and Chris Thomas (Kimberly); sisters, Jane Sofley and Ellen Steadman (Danny); grandchildren, Jessica Wilson (Derek), Michael Thomas (August) Ragan Aron (Fiance Kelsey) and Ronnie Lark; and her nephew Matt Steadman. Ann was also anticipating the birth of her 1st great-granddaughter in November. Also surviving are her brothers-in-law Jack Holbrook and Ken Thomas and their families. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the First Christian Church of King with Pastors Glenn Van Meter and Peter Cain officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 2:00 PM. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Thomas family. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.slatefuneralhome.com. Slate Funeral Home
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately