May 16, 1942 - May 26, 2020 Alice Fay Thomas, age 78, of King, NC, went home to be with the Lord on May 26, 2020. Alice was born on May 16, 1942 to Neil and Thelma Turney. Alice was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. Surviving are, her husband, Howard Franklin Thomas; three sons, Gary Thomas (Sally) of King, NC, Ricky Thomas of King, NC, and Dannie Thomas of King, NC; two daughters, Frankie Wagoner (David) of Mt. Airy, NC, and Faye Hall (Jackie) of Pinnacle, NC; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one sister, Maggie Lawson (Bobby); two brothers, Carl Ray Turney (Barbara) and Roger Turney. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Trinity United Methodist Church, W. Dalton Rd, King, NC. Mrs. Thomas will be open for public viewing on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 8:30-5:00 PM and on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 8:30-5:00 PM. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Thomas family.
