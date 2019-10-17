Winston-Salem - Jean Florence Thatcher, 93, was born Aug. 14, 1926 and passed away Oct. 13, 2019. Services will be held Oct. 19, 2019 at 2 pm at Highland Presbyterian Church: 2380 Cloverdale Ave NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
