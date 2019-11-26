Thacker, Yvonne Lester Yvonne Lester Thacker was born in Chicago on Nov. 25, 1947 to Waldo and Marjorie Lester. She departed this life Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Yvonne graduated from Atkins HS in 1966. After attending Bennett College, she married and had two children. Yvonne retired from the Winston-Salem Journal after more than 25 years. She maintained an affiliation with W-S/FC Schools as a bus driver. Yvonne is predeceased by her parents, sisters Sylena Nesbitt, Phyllis Lester and Sheila Kennedy, and nephew LeeVonne Lester, Sr. Surviving are her children: Tanya of Greensboro and Jennifer of the city; grandchildren Adrieanna, Langston and Naaria of Greensboro; sister Marjorie Brannon of Hampton, VA; brother Waldo Lester, Jr. of Lutz, FL; brother-in-law John Nesbitt, Sr. of the city; sister-in-law Dana Lester of Lutz, FL; uncle Anthony Farmer of Enfield, NC; a large extended family. Services for Yvonne will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Visitation begins at 11 am; service is at 12 pm at Hanes Memorial CME Church, 819 N. Highland Ave., W-S.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately