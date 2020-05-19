Collett Thach passed away peacefully in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He was born in 1949, the son of the late Edith "Bobsie" and Collett "Buddy" Thach, in Charlottesville, Virginia. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lawren, his daughter Kathryn Banerji (Richie), his son Compton Thach (Sarah) and his brothers John Thach (Melissa) and Presley Thach (Jocelyn). A graduate of Woodberry Forest School, Collett earned his BA at the University of Virginia and his MBA at UVA's Darden School of Business. His career in corporate marketing led him to work for the Miller Brewing Company, HanesBrands and Lorillard Tobacco Company. He volunteered in support of his children's activities, for his church, Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, and as chair of the building committee for Westwood Swim and Tennis Club. Collett lived a life of devotion to his family; he never met a stranger and shared great loyalty among friends. A lifelong learner, he embraced curiosity and community. He enjoyed the challenge of sports and danced with his wife through life's celebrations. His family is deeply grateful for support in so many ways, especially from the dedicated staff at Brighton Gardens and the Williams Adult Day Center of Winston-Salem. His family will continue to support in his memory: Alzheimer's research, the Williams Adult Day Center and the UVA Darden School of Business.
