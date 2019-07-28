February 10, 1941 - July 22, 2019 Mr. Charles Linwood Tew, 78, of Winston Salem passed away Monday afternoon July 22, 2019 at his residence. He was born on February 10, 1941 in Dunn to the late Charles Lewis and Louise Godwin Tew. Charlie was saved in 2012 at a friend's funeral with Wayne Worley explaining how to be saved. Gloria took care of Charlie with cancer for over 3 years. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home by Wayne Worley. Burial will follow in Devotional Gardens. He is survived by the love of his life of 47 years, Gloria Knight Tew of Winston Salem, two daughters, Susan Schweitzer and husband Kent, Cathy Rom and husband Jeff, a son, David Tew and wife Mary, five grandchildren; Jamie Schweitzer, Laura Rom, Gregory Rom, Adam Tew, and Christopher Tew. He also had several relatives and special golfing friends here in town and other towns. The family will receive friends Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 1 to 2 pm at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home. The family asks to please make memorials to Trellis Supportive Care, Attention: Finance, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Skinner & Smith Funeral Home 905 Erwin Rd. Dunn, NC 28334

Tags

Load entries