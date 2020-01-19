February 10, 1939 - January 9, 2020 WALNUT COVE Shelby Jean Brown Sharpe Testerman, 80, went home to be with her Lord Thursday morning, January 9, 2020 at Walnut Cove Health and Rehab Center. Shelby was born on February 11, 1939 in Ashe County, NC to the late Tom and Elena Hawkins Brown. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Stanleyville for 61 years. Shelby loved going to the American Legion Dances flat-footing and knitting. In addition to her parents, Shelby was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. Shelby is survived by her 2 sons, Mike Sharpe and Tony Sharpe; sister, Patsy Belvins (Walter); brother, Bob Brown, and her child hood special friends, Cloe, and Joyce. There will be a 4:00 pm Memorial Service held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Stanleyville with Pastor T. Welch officiating. There will be an Inurnment Service held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at Senter Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Crumpler, NC. The family will receive friends following the Memorial Service at First Baptist Church of Stanleyville on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Testerman family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W
Testerman, Shelby Jean Brown Sharpe
