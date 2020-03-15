November 15, 1930 - March 10, 2020 Mrs. Patricia "Pat" Hiatt Tesh, age 89 of Clemmons, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Heritage Woods Assisted Living in Winston-Salem. She was born November 15, 1930 in Surry County to the late Roy Everett Hiatt and Velma Simmons Hiatt. Pat was a member of Clemmons Moravian Church in Clemmons and had retired from Wake Forest Baptist Hospital after a long career as a registered nurse. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband R.D. Tesh and one brother, Donald "Jake" Hiatt. Surviving are one daughter, Pamela Tesh Luke (DeLacy) of Greensboro, GA; one son, Steve Tesh (Cindy) of Clemmons; three granddaughters, Sarah Davis (Ryan), Mary and Julia Tesh; one great grandson, Luke Davis and one sister, Sylvia Mayer of Mt. Airy. A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Clemmons Moravian Church by Rev. Christopher C. Thore. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clemmons Moravian Church, P.O. Box 730, Clemmons, NC 27012. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel) Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Service information
11:00AM
3560 Spangenburg Ave.
Clemmons, NC 27012
