April 29, 1934 - October 27, 2019 Mrs. Emma Davis Tesh, age 85, of Clemmons, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born April 29, 1934 in Forsyth County to the late Thomas Jefferson Davis and Emily Bessent Davis. She is preceded in death by one brother, Sam Davis, and one sister, Sarah Foster. She is survived by her husband, Bill Tesh of the home; three sons, Byron Tesh (Becky) of Clemmons, Keith Tesh, also of Clemmons, and Dale Tesh (Nicky) of Advance; four grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Adam and Courtney Tesh; one granddaughter-in-law, Shawn Tesh; one great grandson, Xander Tesh and one sister, Suzanne Davis (Parke). A funeral service will be conducted at 12:00 PM Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel by Rev. Don Harvey. Burial will follow in Westlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
