November 7, 1927 - September 16, 2019 Martha Rhyne Terry was born the 12th of 13 children on November 7, 1927 in Orangeburg, SC to the late Jacob and Savannah "Missy" Shuler-Rhyne. On Monday, September 16, 2019, she bid a final goodbye to this world and said hello to the kingdom of God. Martha moved from Orangeburg, SC to Winston-Salem, NC as a teenager. She was educated in the local public-school system and worked as a domestic. She married the love of her life, Leroy Naylor Terry on February 28, 1948, which produced six children from this union. Martha became a stay-at-home mother immediately after marriage. She developed a hobby of cooking, not only for her family but for others around her who were in need of food. In her golden years, she and her husband Leroy did a lot of traveling, one such trek led them to Niagara Falls. They sought out other senior couples and made several trips together until health challenges prevailed. Martha loved the Lord with all of her heart and volunteered where she was needed in her church, Galilee Missionary Baptist. She loved to sing also and was known for her beautiful soprano voice, belting out great gospel tunes. She viewed her children as her great accomplishment in this world. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, seven sisters, and five brothers. She also lost a son, James W. Terry, Sr. and a daughter-in-law, Sharon C. Terry. Mrs. Terry leaves to mourn her memory her husband of 71 years, Mr. Leroy Naylor Terry of the home; daughters, Mrs. Dorothy (Pete) Thompson of Winston-Salem and Gloria A. Terry-Smith of the home; sons, Tony L. Terry of Winston-Salem, NC, Kevin (Patricia) Terry of Lexington, NC, and Derwin (Ann) Terry, Sr. of Winston-Salem, NC; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12noon Monday, September 23, 2019 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family visitation will be held from 11:30am until 12noon on Monday at the Church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately